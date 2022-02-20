Community Corner: 2022 Preseason Reader Survey

It’s the last weekend before 9 months of Major League Soccer matches. The Philadelphia Union finished up their time in Florida with a 1-1 draw against Nashville Friday. For the preseason the boys in blue went 2-2-0 with wins against Union II and CF Montreal.

With the clock moving from preseason to the regular season, get ready for a ton of new content coming to the blog daily. One of those things is our annual Preseason Reader Survey.

We can not wait to go through how everyone feels about how the team will do, including how the roster overhaul will gel. I’m talking about how everyone is feeling about the roster overhaul. For those who have been under a rock, the Union no longer have Kacper Przybylko, Jamiro Monteiro and Anthony Fontana. These transfers out were on top of the front office declining or resigning Matheus Davo, Aurelien Collin, fan favorite Ilsinho and Alvas Powell.

While those players were subtracted during the offseason, there was plenty of spending from the front office. The team heads into the 2022 season with two designated players, Julián Carranza and Mikael Uhre.

From the player that will surprise everyone this season, to what Jim Curtin will need to put the Union into the MLS Finals this year. It is now time for you to let us here at the Brotherly Game know how you feel about the upcoming season.

Fill out the survey