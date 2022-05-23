Union II win streak snapped in visit to Rochester

Playing their first MLS Next Pro match against the league’s lone independent team, Philadelphia Union II was unable to capitalize playing up a man for nearly a half hour and suffered their first loss since April 10.

Pedro Dolabella opened the scoring for Rochester New York FC off an assist from Jacob Akanyirige in the 33rd minute and the hosts doubled the lead when they drew a penalty and PK by Gibran Rayo in the 62nd minute.

The penalty came seconds after Akanyirige was sent off with a second yellow and the hosts managed to add another goal by Dolabella in stoppage time to complete the 3-0 win. Jose Riasco made his first Union II start in the match and first team players Anton Sorenson, Brandan Craig and Cole Turner started the match on the eve of the first team’s match in Portland.

Union II is now in third place in the Eastern Conference with 15 points, six off leaders Crew 2 and three behind the Revolution, which they visit this Friday ahead of the first team’s game at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

GOALS/ASSISTS

RNY – Pedro Dolabella (Akanyirige) 33’

RNY – Gibran Rayo (PK) 62’

RNY – Pedro Dolabella (Soares) 90+2’

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI – Jose Riasco (caution) 41’

RNY – Jacob Akanyirige (caution) 49’

RNY – Jacob Akanyirige (second caution, ejected) 61’

PHI – Brandan Craig (caution) 62’

Lineups

Philadelphia Union II: Brooks Thompson; Anton Sorenson, Brandan Craig (Nelson Pierre 82’), Nathan Nkanji, Frank Westfield, Boubacar Diallo (Ian Abbey 63’), Cole Turner, Juan Perdomo (Bajung Darboe 63’), Carlos Paternina (Jack Jasinski 34’), Jose Riasco (Chris Donovan 46’ ), Stefan Stojanovic.

Substitutes not used: Damian Alguera; Jackson Gilman, Maike Villero, Anthony Ramirez.

Rochester New York FC: Caíque, Lamar Batista, Gerardo Lopez, Gustavo Rissi, Christian Wood, Pedro Dolabella, Bubacar Djaló, Jacob Akanyirige, Jesus Batiz (Dante Brigida 81’), Gibran Rayo (Paulo Soares 81’), Edward Williams (Raymond Drai 63’).

Substitutes not used: Phillip Ejimadu, Edgar Alguera-Mercado, Ian Garrett, Gabriel Costa, Davis Smith, Preston Popp.