Anthony Fontana’s signing with Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC in Italy officially announced

Anthony Fontana is now officially a member of Serie B club Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC.

The Italian club announced the signing of the 22-year-old from Newark, Del. on its website.

The Philadelphia Union Academy and YSC Academy grad is under contract with the club until June 2024.

Ascoli is currently ninth in the table in Serie B with 15 matches remaining. They are just one point behind eighth place, which qualifies for the preliminary round of promotion playoffs. The promotion playoffs are only contested if the third place team finishes fewer than 15 points behind the fourth place team.

While the Union aren’t receiving a transfer fee for Fontana — he was out of contract and didn’t accept an offer for a new deal — they are due a solidarity payment, which would increase should the team be promoted to Serie A.

Fontana is the second Philadelphia Union homegrown to play in Italy, joining 19-year-old Jack de Vries, who has been playing for Venezia FC’s U19 team while on loan since last season. Venezia is currently in the relegation danger zone and De Vries’s loan expires this summer.