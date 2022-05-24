Paxten Aaronson reportedly drawing more interest abroad

The transfer rumors for Paxten Aaronson continue to come in.

The homegrown in the second year of his first-team contract came into MLS with high expectations after his brother, Brenden, was sold for a club-record fee to Red Bull Salzburg. Now, Paxten is getting convincing looks from the same team, according to Tom Bogert of MLSSoccer.com.

“I know a lot of clubs are watching Paxten Aaronson, Red Bull Salzburg chief among them,” Bogert said during an interview on the Extratime podcast.

Rumors about the 18-year-old from Medford, N.J. have circulated since Paxten came into the club, with Salzburg leading the headlines. With a reported $30 million transfer fee coming in for Brenden on a move to Leeds United in the summer, the Austrian club would have plenty of money to spend on Paxten.

That being said, the Union is reportedly trying to hold on to Aaronson for as long as they can, despite an effort by some clubs to move him during the summer transfer window.

“I don’t know if something will happen this summer or not, Philly are trying really hard to keep him for longer, but there are a lot of teams that are in for him,” Bogert said.

After showing some promise last season, Aaronson’s time has been limited this season. He has logged 115 minutes in eight substitute appearances in MLS play and has one start in U.S. Open Cup play. He has a pair of goals with Philadelphia Union II in MLS Next Pro in four appearances while logging 273 minutes.