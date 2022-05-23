Carranza will miss New England game with yellow card suspension

The Philadelphia Union will once again be short-handed on the front line when they visit the New England Revolution on Saturday after Julián Carranza earned his fifth yellow card of the season in Portland.

Carranza went into the book in the 81st minute as he was leaving the field. Referee Allen Chapman didn’t like how long it was taking him to exit the field and booked him for time wasting.

The 21-year-old, who leads Union strikers in goals and assists, was shocked and confused by the decision and head coach Jim Curtin was livid.

Curtin could be heard on the broadcast talking to fourth official Michael Radchuk on the broadcast.

“Because you guys can’t manage a game he gets suspended,” Curtin said.

This will be Carranza’s second suspension this season. He was suspend after collecting two yellow cards in the second game of the season in Montreal. He missed the game against Inter Miami last week because league rules don’t allow players on loan to play against the club that loaned them out.

Sergio Santos might also be a question mark against New England. The Brazilian scored his first goal of the season in the second half but appears to have injured himself in the celebration, giving way to Paxten Aaronson in the 52nd minute.

Mikael Uhre could be back for the match after missing the last five matches in all competitions with quad soreness. Even if he’s ready to go, bringing designated player back to play on the artificial surface at Gillette Stadium with the international break looming and the team in first place in the conference will be a decision Curtin and the technical staff will have to make.