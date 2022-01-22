 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trade Official: Philly leading goal scorer is off to Chicago for allocation money

The team known for collecting GAM will see it increase $575,000 over the next two seasons

By Sean Sullivan
MLS: Conference Finals-New York City FC at Philadelphia Union Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Just days after Kacper Przybylko told a Polish media outlet that the Chicago Fire and other teams have submitted offers for the striker, it has been made official. The Philadelphia Union announced Saturday morning that they have agreed to a trade. In return for sending the striker to the windy city, the team is getting a total of $1.15 million in allocation money.

The total amount of general allocation money will be split between two seasons. The Union will see $575,000 in 2022 and then another $575,000 in 2023.

In a statement released Saturday the club’s Sporting director Ernst Tanner thanked the 28-year-old for his efforts on and off the field. He also had this the following to say, “He has played a major role in some of the Union’s most memorable moments over the last few years and we wish him all the best as we continue to look to strengthen and add depth to our roster in the coming weeks.”

Przybylko joined the boys in blue after a trial period in 2018. He would spend three seasons with the Union. In that time, he led the team in goal scoring all three seasons. Converting 35 goals to become the Union’s third all-time goal scorer.

The following is just some of the reaction on social media since the team made the announcement.

