Report: Jamiro Monteiro traded to San Jose Earthquakes

It took a little longer than initially expected but Philadelphia Union midfielder Jamiro Monteiro is reportedly on the move.

MLSSoccer.com writer Tom Bogert reported Sunday that the San Jose Earthquakes are acquiring the designated player for what appears to be a bargain considering the Cape Verde international was the Union’s most expensive acquisition up until a few weeks ago.

Sources: The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired midfielder Jamiro Monteiro from the Philadelphia Union for $250k GAM, an int’l slot + $200k GAM incentives.



Monteiro, 28, was one of Philly’s three DPs. Latest intra-MLS addition for SJ, following Ebobisse, Gregus, Calvo & more. — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 13, 2022

Bogert reports the return as $250,000 in general allocation money and an international slot with another $200,000 in GAM tied up in performance incentives. International spots are going for around $250,000 in allocation money so that would estimate the total package at $700,000.

Kacper Przybyklo was sold to the Chicago Fire for $1,150,000 last month.

Monteiro was acquired for a reported $1.98 million transfer fee in January 2020 from FC Metz after he spent the 2019 season on loan. He was signed to a designated player contract through the 2022 season with a club option for 2023. He was the highest paid player on the roster in 2021 with a guaranteed compensation of $1,476,250.

Mikael Uhre and Julian Carranza are now the two designated players on the Union roster for 2022. Uhre’s transfer shattered Monteiro’s record with a reported $2.8 million transfer fee paid to Brøndby IF. Carranza was acquired as a young designated player on a season-long loan from Inter Miami.