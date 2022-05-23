Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union win late night battle in Portland

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union return to win column with convincing 2-0 victory in Portland

Gazdag and Santos scored and Blake made two saves late to secure the clean sheet for the Union’s first win since April 9.

Philadelphia Union’s Jack De Vries “turned heads” during stint with Venezia

De Vries primarily played for Venezia’s U19 side in the Primavera division in Italy. He made a brief cameo with the first team during the Coppa Italia.

Recap: Revolution 3 - 2 FC Cincinnati

The Union face New England next, their last match before the international break, let’s see how their last game went.

MLS News

MLS Rewind: Revs down FC Cincinnati, LAFC beats Crew, and more

A short Saturday slate of MLS matches was heavily affected by stormy weather, with games on both sides of the country enduring long delays.

U.S. Soccer News

Leeds United finalizing deal to sign USMNT attacker Brenden Aaronson

Additionally, the Union stand to benefit from this deal. The club have a tiered sell-on clause in Aaronson, between 10-20%. They will receive $3-6 million, in addition to the $9 million they already received, including incentives, from the original deal, per sources.

Clint Dempsey, Christie Rampone, Shannon Boxx headline newly-inducted U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame class

The National Soccer Hall of Fame inducted its newest six members on Saturday, with U.S. men’s national team star Clint Dempsey, and USWNT stalwarts Christie Pearce Rampone and Shannon Boxx headlining the 2022 class.

Rest of the World News

Manchester City’s epic comeback seals Premier League title on incredible final day

Starting one point ahead of Liverpool with a better goal difference by six, City came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Aston Villa as former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard failed to do his boyhood club the favour they so desired.

AC Milan win Serie A title after 11-year wait, club inspired by Kobe Bryant

Stefano Pioli’s side came into the final round of fixtures knowing a point would be enough for them to finish top ahead of rivals Inter Milan, with a double from Olivier Giroud and one goal from Franck Kessie sealing the Scudetto in style.