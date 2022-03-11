Community Corner: Honoring Ilsinho

He has spent the past six years as the Union’s super sub but as of Wednesday, Ilsinho will no longer be a sub for the boys in blue. That is because the 36-year-old officially announced his retirement from the game.

In his 130 appearances for the U, the midfielder scored 22 times. Saturday night the team is honoring the Brazilian, who will also bang the Union’s new six-foot drum during pre-game.

Using the comment section below, let us know your favorite Ilsinho moment in his 5,904 minutes spent in a Union kit. Also, we’d love to hear where you think he ranks all-time for thee Union and how the club could best honor him (besides banging the drum).

The Union take on San Jose Earthquakes at Subaru Park Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.