Our favorite reactions to the Jakob Glesnes game winner

Jakob Glesnes’ late winner to beat the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night caused an immediate stir in Subaru Park and quickly spread around online with reactions pouring in well beyond the Philadelphia Union fanbase.

For starters, here’s a summary of all three of Jakob Glesne’s bangers.

Next up, Paul, who is all of us this week.

Morning everyone. I watched Jakob Glesnes goal 4747692 times. — Paul Ledger (@PaulLedger) November 21, 2021

You just can’t forget Jakob and his #WINNINGSMILES.

Jakob Glesnes stays winning pic.twitter.com/I3PyeyXl6t — Matthew De George (@sportsdoctormd) November 20, 2021

From the stands, the River End looked like a warzone. Take the time to relive the moment from within the Sons of Ben.

GLESNES YOU FUCKING BEAUTY pic.twitter.com/229uRFrChm — Seba Le DOOP (@Call_Me_ZoomE) November 20, 2021

Most people call it “South Jersey,” but we all know that New Jersey isn’t real anyway (sorry New Jersey people. You live in North Delaware now.)

JAKOB GLESNES SCORED FROM DELAWARE! — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) November 20, 2021

Sam Jones (he has a newsletter) has also discovered the Union’s tactical plans for the rest of the playoffs.

union gotta run the Jakob Glesnes scores from 45 yards away play — J. Sam Jones Has A Newsletter For MLS (@J_SamJones) November 20, 2021

Philadelphia Union minority owner and NBA star Kevin Durant had a simple two-word and six exclamation point reaction.

Head coach Jim Curtin did this.

The rest of the stadium did this.

I still can't get over the second roar towards the end of the video. It's like we all caught our breath at the same time, then continued to lose our collective minds. I'm still so floored! #DOOP https://t.co/cMOFhpo3pr — Brandon Engle (@therightEngle27) November 22, 2021

And lastly, Dr. George sums up what we’ve all thought about at least one time over the past two days.

JAKOB GLESNES IS YOUR DP STRIKER MY COLUMN — Matthew De George (@sportsdoctormd) November 20, 2021

What were some of your favorite reactions to the Glesnes goal? Share them in the comments.