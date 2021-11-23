 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Our favorite reactions to the Jakob Glesnes game winner

Some of our favorite reactions from Twitter, presented Buzzfeed-style.

By Joe Lister
SOCCER: NOV 20 MLS Cup Playoffs - New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jakob Glesnes’ late winner to beat the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night caused an immediate stir in Subaru Park and quickly spread around online with reactions pouring in well beyond the Philadelphia Union fanbase.

For starters, here’s a summary of all three of Jakob Glesne’s bangers.

Next up, Paul, who is all of us this week.

You just can’t forget Jakob and his #WINNINGSMILES.

From the stands, the River End looked like a warzone. Take the time to relive the moment from within the Sons of Ben.

Most people call it “South Jersey,” but we all know that New Jersey isn’t real anyway (sorry New Jersey people. You live in North Delaware now.)

Sam Jones (he has a newsletter) has also discovered the Union’s tactical plans for the rest of the playoffs.

Philadelphia Union minority owner and NBA star Kevin Durant had a simple two-word and six exclamation point reaction.

Head coach Jim Curtin did this.

The rest of the stadium did this.

And lastly, Dr. George sums up what we’ve all thought about at least one time over the past two days.

What were some of your favorite reactions to the Glesnes goal? Share them in the comments.

