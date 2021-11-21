Brotherly Game Daily Links: Glesnes Golzao powers Union to Semi Finals

Philadelphia Union News

On the brink of penalties, Jakob Glesnes calls game with unreal goal

The win for the Union is just their second playoff win in club history, following a win at home over the New York Red Bulls in 2019 and an opening round loss to the New England Revolution in 2020. The win over the Red Bulls in 2019 came in extra time with a goal by Marco Fabian in the first extra time period.

Three Takeaways from Philadelphia’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs slugfest win over RBNY

Subaru Park played host to a chilly afternoon of intense, percussive, hectic, bruising, scruffy and dramatic Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs soccer on Saturday, and it ended with the latest goal in league history.

MLS News

Capped Off: Sporting KC Dominated the Vancouver Whitecaps

Khiry Shelton and Nicolas Isimat-Mirin each netted in the first half, with Graham Zusi scoring a banger just shy of the hour-mark to complete the scoring for the hosts. Cristian Dajome briefly equalized for the Whitecaps with a first-half penalty kick, but that was the only goal the visitors could muster.

Rest of the World News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Manchester United sacking after Watford loss

Despite humiliation at the hands of Liverpool and Manchester City, United chiefs, including co-chairman Joel Glazer and executive vice chairman Ed Woodward, were keen for Solskjaer, who signed a new three-year contract in the summer, to at least see out the season.