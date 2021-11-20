On the brink of penalties, Jakob Glesnes calls game with unreal goal

CHESTER, PA — Jakob Glesnes picked up Kacper Przybylko, Cory Burke and the Philadelphia Union’s season and put them on his back delivering an incredible strike in stoppage time of the second overtime to lead the Union to a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night.

Przybylko and Burke both missed golden opportunities to give the boys in blue a lead and Andre Blake and Carlos Coronel traded highlight-reel saves to send the game to within seconds of being decided by penalties when Glesnes does what the Norwegian defender does: score jaw-dropping goals.

The center back collected a ball a few yards outside the D and delivered a looping shot into the back corner of the net, sending everyone not wearing red in a crowd of 18,623 into a delirious frenzy.

The win for the Union is just their second playoff win in club history, following a win at home over the New York Red Bulls in 2019 and an opening round loss to the New England Revolution in 2020. The win over the Red Bulls in 2019 came in extra time with a goal by Marco Fabian in the first extra time period.

The Union will host the winner of Tuesday night’s game between Nashville SC and Orlando City on November 28.