Philadelphia Union to host Minnesota Feb. 26; open new Nashville stadium on May 1

While the only game that matters right now is Sunday’s conference semifinal at Subaru Park, MLS announced home openers for the 2022 season on Monday morning.

The Union will open the regular season at Subaru Park on Saturday, February 26 with the kickoff time to be announced. CF Montréal’s home opener is Saturday, March 5 at 4 p.m. against the Union.

Perhaps the biggest news of all in the announcement, however, is that the Union will be the opponent when Nashville SC opens their new soccer-specific stadium on Sunday, May 1 at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

3:30 p.m. ET - Columbus vs. Vancouver (Lower.com Field)

3:30 p.m. ET - LAFC vs. Colorado (Banc of California Stadium)

5:30 p.m. ET - Dallas vs. Toronto (Toyota Stadium)

6:00 p.m. ET - Austin vs. Cincinnati (Q2 Stadium)

6:00 p.m. ET - D.C. vs. Charlotte (Audi Field)

6:00 p.m. ET - San Jose vs. New York (PayPal Park)

6:00 p.m. ET - Miami vs. Chicago (DRV PNK Stadium)

7:30 p.m. ET - Portland vs. New England (Providence Park)

TBD - Philadelphia vs. Minnesota (Subaru Park)

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022

1:00 p.m. ET - Orlando vs. Montréal (Exploria Stadium)

3:00 p.m. ET - Atlanta vs. Kansas City (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

5:00 p.m. ET - LA vs. New York City (Dignity Health Sports Park)

7:00 p.m. ET - Houston vs. Salt Lake (PNC Stadium)

TBD - Seattle vs. Nashville (Lumen Field)

Saturday, March 5, 2022

1:30 p.m. ET - New England vs. Dallas (Gillette Stadium)

2:00 p.m. ET - Toronto vs. New York (BMO Field)

3:30 p.m. ET - Kansas City vs. Houston (Children’s Mercy Park)

4:00 p.m. ET - Montréal vs. Philadelphia (Olympic Stadium)

6:00 p.m. ET - Chicago vs. Orlando (Soldier Field)

6:00 p.m. ET - Colorado vs. Atlanta (DICK’S Sporting Goods Park)

6:00 p.m. ET - Salt Lake vs. Seattle (Rio Tinto Stadium)

6:00 p.m. ET - Vancouver vs. New York City (BC Place)

6:00 p.m. ET - Minnesota vs. Nashville (Allianz Field)

6:00 p.m. ET - Cincinnati vs. D.C. (TQL Stadium)

8:00 p.m. ET - Charlotte vs. LA (Bank of America Stadium)

Saturday, March 12, 2022

2:00 p.m. ET - New York City vs. Montréal (Yankee Stadium)

Sunday, March 13, 2022

2:00 p.m. ET - New York vs. Minnesota (Red Bull Arena)

Sunday, May 1, 2022

4:00 p.m. ET - Nashville vs. Philadelphia (Nashville SC Stadium)

Dates and times subject to change. The full 2022 MLS schedule, including broadcast details, will be announced by the end of this year.