Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union to open 2022 season at home against Minnesota

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Announce 2022 Home Opener

The match is set for Saturday, February 26, time TBA. The full 2022 schedule, as well as local and national broadcast schedules, will also be announced in the near future.

MLS News

MLS announces 2022 season home openers for all clubs; season kicks off Feb. 26

Major League Soccer has announced the 2022 home openers for all 28 MLS clubs, including the debut of expansion team Charlotte FC and the opening of Nashville SC’s much anticipated new soccer-specific stadium.

GM Ali Curtis parting ways with Toronto FC

Curtis, 42, spent the past three seasons as General Manager of TFC. He had success his first two seasons at the helm, leading the Reds to the MLS Cup Final in 2019, second place overall in the league table in 2020.

Jozy Altidore set to leave Toronto FC

he former U.S. international had yet another difficult season, appearing in just 16 MLS games, scoring four times after netting just two for the club the season prior.

Revolution’s Matt Turner is MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Turner compiled a franchise-best 17-4-7 record (five shutouts) as the Revolution (22-5-7, 73 points) completed a record-setting season.

LAFC forward Cristian Arango named 2021 MLS Newcomer of the Year

Despite playing half of the team’s games this season, Arango was the runaway scoring leader for LAFC, his 14 goals blowing away Rossi and Carlos Vela, neither of whom made it to double digits in goals scored this season.