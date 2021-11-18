It’s high school state final weekend in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey

It’s state finals weekend for 13 area programs competing to become state champions on Friday and Saturday in Hershey, Pa., Dover, Del. and Union, N.J.

Pennsylvania

Allentown Central Catholic plays District 7 Avonworth in the 2A girls final at 11 a.m. on Friday after advancing past Central Columbia on PKs in Tuesday’s semifinal. The Vikettes are seeking their first state title.

Radnor girls will play District 7 Mars at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the 3A final after narrowly defeating Archbishop Ryan in Tuesday’s semi. They are seeking the program’s second state title and first since 1999.

Conestoga girls will kick off the first game of a Pioneers doubleheader at Hersheypark Stadium on Friday night with a 4 p.m. match-up against District 7’s Moon. Conestoga advanced after taking down Downingtown West 1-0 in Tuesday’s semifinal and is seeking their third state title and first since 2008 after losing in overtime to Boyertown in the 2019 final.

The Conestoga boys will follow at 6:30 p.m. Friday night with the 4A final against District 7 Seneca Valley. Conestoga has steamrolled through the playoffs with 3-0, 1-0 and 3-0 wins and is looking to finish the season with a perfect 26-0-0 record. They are seeking the program’s fifth state title and first since winning it back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.

The 3A boys final on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. will feature Archbishop Wood taking on District 7’s Hampton in their first appearance in a state title since 2010. A win would give Wood their first title.

Faith Christian Academy is looking to repeat as the 1A boys title at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday against District 7’s Winchester Thurston. They beat Greensburg Central Catholic in the 2020 final.

Delaware

Caraval Academy will take on St. Andrew’s in the Division 2 boys soccer title at 1 p.m. Saturday at Dover High School. St. Andrew’s advanced to the final on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Newark Charter while Caravel beat up Delmar 5-1.

Caravel last won the title in 2018 with a 2-1 overtime win over Wilmington Friends. They also won in 2017 and 2009. St. Andrew’s last won it in 1981.

The Division 1 final will follow at 4 p.m. at Dover High School. Salesianum, which avenged their first state final loss in a decade to Appoquinimink in 2020 with a 2-1 win in the semifinal on Tuesday will play Caesar Rodney, 4-1 winners over Sussex Central.

Caesar Rodney is seeking their first state final win over Salesianum and first state championship since 1994. They lost to Salesianum in the final in 2014 and 2004 and to St. Mark’s in 1997. They beat McKean in the final in 1994.

Girls soccer is a spring competition in Delaware.

New Jersey

While the girls finals will not feature any schools from South Jersey, the boys finals will have representation from three schools: Haddon Township, Delran and Cherry Hill West.

Delran exploded for six goals in a 6-2 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Tuesday’s semifinal to advance to the Group 2 boys final on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Kean. They’ll play Ramsey for the program’s eighth state championship.

Cherry Hill West is back into the state final for the first time since 1994 seeking the school’s first title in boys soccer. They got past Hopewell Valley 3-1 in the semifinal on Tuesday to set up a meeting with Summit at 12:30 p.m. in the Group 3 boys final.

Haddon Township plays Waldwick in the Group 1 boys final Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Kean coming off a 3-1 win over Florence in the semifinal on Tuesday.

Schedule & How to Watch



Delaware finals are being played at Dover High School, New Jersey at Kean University and Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium. The PIAA finals will be broadcast live on PCN. New Jersey finals will be streamed at NJ.com.

Friday, November 19

PIAA 2A girls final - Allentown Central Catholic vs Avonworth, 11 a.m.

PIAA 4A girls final - Conestoga vs Moon, 4 p.m.

PIAA 4A boys final - Conestoga vs Seneca Valley, 6:30 p.m.



Saturday, November 20

NJSIAA Group 2 boys final - Delran vs Ramsey, 10 a.m.

NJSIAA Group 3 boys final - Cherry Hill West vs Summit, 12:30 p.m.

DIAA Division 2 boys final - Caravel Academy vs St. Andrew’s, 1 p.m.

PIAA 1A boys final - Faith Christian vs Winchester Thurston, 1:30 p.m.

DIAA Division 1 boys final - Caesar Rodney vs Salesianum, 4 p.m.

PIAA 3A girls final - Radnor vs Mars, 4 p.m.

NJSIAA Group 1 boys final - Haddon Twp. vs Waldwick, 5:30 p.m.

PIAA 3A boys final - Archbishop Wood vs Hampton, 6:30 p.m.