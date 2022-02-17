Fans react to new Philadelphia Union jersey reveal

The Philadelphia Union has finally released their primary kit for the 2022 campaign, and it had some mixed reactions. While some images/mock-ups of the kit leaked several weeks in advance, fans still took to social media after the announcement was made official on Wednesday.

The good

Plenty of fans had positive reactions to the release, and saw it as a good way for the club to incorporate a blue and gold version of the gold center stripe that was a staple of the first four primary jerseys in a new fashion.

We loved the leak and we love it now - cool homage to the center stripe and a nice compliment to the best kits in the league https://t.co/sDYBbZunfd — Man On! (@QueerSporting) February 16, 2022

I think I like the stripe but I am partial to the old middle gold stripe. Making the sponsor gold is nice. I’m sure it will look great in game https://t.co/VKGnoj1BI1 — Ben ZOLO (@Union_Ben) February 16, 2022

Some fans have already pledged their loyalty to the new design.

Love this new kit so much, the stripe is awesome, sponsor in gold actually looks good. Honesty the best looking Union home kit ever. https://t.co/8lB8BK95zq — David Milam (@dmilam12) February 16, 2022

I love it and I don't care if that's an unpopular opinion. #DOOP https://t.co/tMu6iDJaBR — Brandon Engle (@therightEngle27) February 16, 2022

SHEEEESH — dhwani (@dhwanisaraiya_) February 16, 2022

The bad

That said, some fans couldn’t be more unhappy with the release.

Nice video. Still don’t like the jersey. All good though. Still love this team. #DOOP — Evy (@QuadDraw) February 16, 2022

Can we undo and try again? — Cajua (@CajuaRobinson) February 16, 2022

The NYCFC

It’s only natural with an exclusive league-wide contract for adidas to have comparisons between team jerseys but did someone really have to bring NYCFC into this?

Yes, that's right. Only one team has ever had a stripe behind the badge before the Union's 2022 kit.



And the decision to copy them was made after December 2021. pic.twitter.com/g26qkLvRvR — Ryan Bross (@rabmcmlxxxvii) February 16, 2022

The Okay

Some fans are just going to allow themselves to do what everyone else with do: buy the jersey and wear it no matter what.

The Union have released their latest kit. Personally,

I don’t mind It. I think it’s one where It would grow on me after a while. Idc what they wear tho, just win #DOOP @AATSports_ @DaveGfcMILLER https://t.co/oOJAkfwvPP — Mike Barrera (@mbarrera1323) February 16, 2022

Whoever the kit designer is needs to be fired.. I’m still buying one lmfao — Nix (@_heyphoenix) February 16, 2022

I don’t love it, I don’t hate it, and most likely I’ll be ordering one for my son to pick up on Saturday. Might as well tattoo “SUCKER” across my forehead. Love you anyway. ⚽️ See you soon. — Nicole (@Peace7219) February 16, 2022

The Hulky

Lastly, though it’s more a reaction the video reveal than the jersey how could we leave out this tweet from our favorite green hero: Union Hulky.