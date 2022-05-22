Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 1 vs Portland Timbers 0, Halftime

Game Updates

45+5’ - The ref has blown the halftime whistle. Teams head to the locker rooms at 11:26 PM.

45+3’ - We will see at least 4 minutes of stoppage time here.

45+2’ - The person taking the shot is not who you thought it would be, as Carranza takes it and hits it directly into the wall.

45’ - Martinez is being sent to the side of the pitch to get checked out but the stadium’s doctor for a possible concussion.

44’ - Martinez gets an elbow in the face from Chara, who earns a yellow card for the move. Martinez is still in the ground and Philly has a set piece from about 25 yards out. Will be interesting to see who takes this kick.

40’ - Last 15 minutes have basically been all Portland as they start to put the pressure on the Union in their defensive end. Portland’s Santiago Moreno shot goes wide of the net.

35’ - Play is stopped as Portland’s Tuiloma takes a ball off the ‘down there’ region. He is back up and managing the pain.

27’ - Best chance of the night so far for Portland, as Nathan Fogaça jumps up and gets ahead on the ball. But the ball goes wide off the net.

20’ - Good counter down the left side by the Union eventually leads to a corner kick from the far flag. Wagner’s service goes into the box and out for a goal kick.

18’ - Harriell gets tangled with Blanco’s footwork, where he eventually pulls him down and earns the game’s first yellow card.

17’ - Blanco going off still at the assistant ref. Referee Chapman stops the match and goes over to have some words with the Timber’s coach. Emotions running wild early for Portland here in the match.

14’ - Play is stopped as the timber’s athletic staff is on the pitch looking at Eryk Williamson who is on the ground. The man suffered an ACL injury about 7 months ago. Portland is now making their first sub early as Santiago Moreno replaces him.

11’ - Santos draws a foul and earns the Union another set-piece. This is from about 30 yards out. Wagner plays it short and on the ground, where Bedoya picks it up as he runs towards the near post. However, the captain couldn’t get it on the frame.

10’ - The Union with their first corner kick of the game and it amounts to nothing.

9’ - Wagner hits an inswinging ball from over 35 yards out. The service is placed perfectly near the 6-yard box, however, the U commits a foul.

5’ - A long throw-in goes off the head of Bedoya and the ball finds Gazdag who scores with an overhead kick. Union opened the scoring early.

3’- The first corner of the game goes to Portland. The delivery is from the far flag and is sent into the near post, where a Union defender gets a head on it clearing it out of the penalty area.

1’ - After what feels like forever, we have kickoff. The Union are in the electric blues and are attacking left to right.

Starting Lineups

Philadelphia Union

Portland Timbers

Officials

REF: Allen Chapman

AR1: Mike Rottersman

AR2: Micheal Barwegen

4TH: Michael Radchuk

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Jeffrey Greeson

How to Watch

Where: Providence Park; Portland, OR

When: 10:25 p.m.; Sunday, May 22nd, 2022

TV: FS1,FOX Deportes

Radio: Fox Sports The Gambler 1480 AM, 102.5 FM, 104.5 HD2

Audio Streaming: iHeart Radio App