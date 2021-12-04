Craig, Sorenson and Ranjitsingh added to Philadelphia Union active roster for tomorrow’s game

The Philadelphia Union have added three players to the active first team roster through extreme hardship, the team announced Saturday.

Homegrowns Brandan Craig and Anton Sorenson along with MLS pool goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh have been added to a roster that could potentially be missing as many as 13 players for Sunday’s Eastern Conference final at Subaru Park.

Craig, a center back and holding midfielder, was signed as a homegrown player last year but has been listed as unavailable on the roster all season. Sorenson is a left back who has reportedly been signed for the 2022 season as a homegrown player.

Ranjitsingh was originally signed to the team in April as a backup when it looked like Matt Freese might be gone with the U.S. team for the Olympics. When the U.S. U23s failed to qualified he was give the opportunity to fill the pool goalkeeper post while continuing to train with the Union.

Eleven players are currently in Covid-19 health and safety protocols: Andre Blake, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Alvas Powell, Alejandro Bedoya, Sergio Santos, Ilsinho, Joe Bendik, Quinn Sullivan and Cory Burke.

Matt Real and Matheus Davo were not part of the group that trained in Subaru Park on Saturday.

The players who were seen at the media portion of training on Saturday include:

GKs (2): Matt Freese, Greg Ranjitsingh

CBs (3): Stuart Findlay, Aurelien Collin, Brandan Craig

RBs/LBs (3): Olivier Mbaizo, Nathan Harriel, Anton Sorenson

MFs (9): Jamiro Monteiro, Daniel Gazdag, Leon Flach, Jose Martinez, Jack McGlynn, Paxten Aaronson, Jesus Bueno, Anthony Fontana, Cole Turner

F (1): Kacper Przybylko