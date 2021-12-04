Portland Timbers will host MLS Cup final after beating RSL to win Western Conference title

Sunday’s Eastern Conference Final at Subaru Park will be the Philadelphia Union’s last game of 2021 at Subaru Park.

The Portland Timbers earned the right to host the MLS Cup final after beating Real Salt Lake 2-0 to win the Western Conference title.

Hosting priority for the MLS Cup final goes by Supporters’ Shield standings. The Timbers finished fifth overall, one point ahead of the Union in sixth place and four points ahead of NYCFC in eighth place.

The MLS Cup final will be played at Providence Park with kickoff slated for Noon local time and 3 p.m. eastern on Saturday.

The Union kick off against NYCFC at 3:18 p.m. on Sunday in Chester.