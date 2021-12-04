Millersville looks to continue NCAA D2 tournament run against Charleston

After two straight penalty kick wins, Millersville men’s soccer is one win away from a trip to the NCAA Division II final four in Colorado Springs.

To book a ticket, they’ll need to get by a team that won it all in two of the last three seasons in the University of Charleston.

The match kicks off at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Rindge, New Hampshire at the home of Franklin Pierce, which the Marauders knocked off in a PK shootout on Thursday. Millersville took a first half lead in the match on a goal from defender Aaron Maynard off a corner kick from Spencer Shortt but were unable to get the lead to stand up despite the heroics of goalkeeper Bobby Bosch, who made a number of key saves in regulation.

Franklin Pierce equalized just after halftime, but with the game scoreless the rest of the way it was Bosch who made the key stop in the shootout to lead Millersville to the 5-4 shootout win. It was the second straight penalty shootout win for Millersville, which got by Gannon in the second round on penalties.

Charleston also advanced on penalties after a scoreless draw with Davis & Elkins on Thursday. Bob Hennessy converted the decisive penalty in both shootouts.

Millersville is seeking what would be the program’s second trip to a national semifinal. They advanced to the final four in 2011 but were stopped short of the final by Fort Lewis, which went on to win the title that year. The semifinal and final will be played at the home of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC December 9-11.

How to Watch

Millersville University vs University of Charleston

Saturday, December 4, 1 p.m.

Rindge, New Hampshire

Live Streaming Link