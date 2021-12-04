Millersville’s thrilling tournament run ends in double overtime heartbreak

Millersville was 20 minutes way from a win in regulation and 75 seconds away from a third straight penalty shootout when two goals from the University Charleston sank their hopes of a return to trip to the NCAA Division II final four for the first time in a decade.

The Marauders led 1-0 on a goal from Richy Valverde in the 42nd minute off an assist from Bobby Hennessy and they were able to hold it until Adrian Camacho was fouled in the box and Gabriel Rodriguez leveled the score with a penalty kick in the 71st minute.

With Bobby Bosch, the hero in both of their PK wins in the previous two tournament wins, in goal, the Marauders were able to keep the defending national champions from grabbing a winner in regulation and kept it scoreless until Lucas Christensen fired home a Alexis Ledoux cross from the left flank in the 109th minute.

Charleston punched the ticket to the final four in Colorado Springs where they will look to win their third national title in four tries. With Saturday’s win, Charleston has beaten a PSAC team in four of the last five NCAA Division 2 championships. They beat Gannon in 2019 in their journey to the title, West Chester in their title winning season in 2017 and their runner up campaign in 2016.

West Chester beat Charleston en route to being the runner up in 2018.