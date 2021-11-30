Philadelphia Union will host Taty-less NYCFC for Sunday’s conference final

Subaru Park will be rocking at least one more time in 2021.

NYCFC’s shootout win over New England Revolution booked Sunday’s Eastern Conference final in the Philadelphia Union’s home stadium.

The match is slated for a 3 p.m. kickoff.

NYCFC played the Supporters’ Shield winners to a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes and then beat them on penalties thanks to a perfect performance from their penalty takers and a save by goalkeeper Sean Johnson to advance to the conference final.

Taty Castellanos put NYC up in the 109th minute but was then sent off four minutes later with a second yellow so he’ll be suspended for Sunday’s match. The Argentinian striker had 19 goals and 8 assists this season.

Portland will host Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference final on Saturday night so we’ll know by Sunday whether the Union would host the MLS Cup final if they advance. Since hosting priority is determined by Supporters’ Shield standings. Portland will host the final if they advance while Philadelphia or NYC would host it if RSL pulls off another upset.