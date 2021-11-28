Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 1 Nashville SC 1, Full Time (Extra Time)

115’ End of the first period of extra time. This game needs a magic moment.

103’ Nashville gets a shot on target (just the third of the night) but it’s no trouble for Blake

98’ Free kick to the Union from outside the 18 on the right flank

93’ Corner to Nashville in front of the River End

91’ First period of extra time under way

Miro’s kick isn’t even close and we’re heading to two 15-minute overtime periods.

90’ +4 Card shown to Leal and a dangerous free kick coming up for the Union

90’ Four minutes of stoppage time

80’ Free kick for the Union but Elliott’s attempt is high

78’ Gazdag puts it in off the corner but the goal is waved off by Allan Chapman for a foul on Willis.

76’ Another chance for Santos in the box but Nashville able to clear it out for a corner.

75’ Nashville with a terrible giveaway to Santos but his shot in transition from distance sails wide.

67’ Nearly an own goal from Nashville on the break. Corner to the Union.

62’ Santos is played into the box and somehow misses the shot. Lovely ball from Gazdag there.

57’ Santos in for Flach

55’ McCarty with a shot off a corner but right to Blake. Santos ready to come on.

54’ Nashville going the other way, Powell is there to clear the danger at the back post

52’ Union on the front foot, have earned a couple throw-ins deep and now a corner.

46’ Second half underway

Last touch of the half & we've gotta tie ballgame #PHIvNSH 1 - 1 pic.twitter.com/iG0ukQyYha — x - PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) November 28, 2021

45’+1 Gazdag with a second effort off the corner ties it up 1-1 just before halftime. Huge goal there for the Union to go into the break even after it looked like Nashville had taken hold of the game on the Mukhtar goal.

44’ Union with another free kick in a dangerous spot but Miro’s floater to Kacper at the back post is well defended.

THREE GOALS. TWO 〽️ATCHES.



HANY MUKHTAR HEADS US IN FRONT#EveryoneN | Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/I03Ei8jBJB — x - Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) November 28, 2021

38’ Mukhtar puts the visitors up 1-0, heading home an Eric Miller cross from the right flank. Hany was basically left unmarked by Alvas Powell at the six.

36’ Miro takes the kick and it’s not a good one. Hits off the wall.

35’ Gazdag fouled just outside the 18. Dangerous free kick coming up.

28’ Hany gets a chance in the box but Glesnes is there to knock his attempt out for a corner

25’ First corner for the visitors

16’ Another Union corner leads to a Kacper volley that misses by a lot

12’ It’s Nashville’s turn to sky a shot nowhere near the target.

10’ Union with another corner, falls to Alvas Powell on the clearance but he’s no Jakob Glesnes and his shot goes well wide of the target.

4’ Union look the aggressor going forward so far. They’ve gotten in the box a couple times already and have a corner.

1’ Underway. It’s loud in here.

How to Watch

When: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 5:38 p.m. kickoff

Where: Subaru Park, Chester, PA

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Streaming: ESPN App