Philadelphia Union transfer news and rumor tracker

Below are the latest updates on transfer rumors, reports and announcements regarding the Philadelphia Union.
Findlay played only 374 minutes in his first season in Chester
De Vries will be with Italian club for a year
19-year-old homegrown could be the latest American to join the Serie A side
21-year-old Brazilian forward will be on loan through the end of the season with an option to buy
Monteiro was a surprise absence from the 18 Sunday night
The announcement comes after a week of rumors and speculation around Bueno
While the Union continues to preach youth development, minutes for homegrown players have been noticeably down this season
According to reports, the Union are nearing a deal to bring Davo to Chester in near future.
21-year-old striker Santiago Moreno is reportedly being sought after by the Portland Timbers and other teams in MLS
Brazilian youth international Gabriel Silva plays for Palmeiras
22-year-old Jesús Bueno is reportedly being targeted by the Union for a transfer from Deportiva Lara
FK Železiarne Podbrezová announced the loan Tuesday
The Philadelphia Union announced the signing of Jamaican defender Alvas Powell to the Union first team.
Veteran defender has 49 caps with Jamaica and has played for Inter Miami, FC Cincinnati and Portland Timbers in MLS
Gazdag is part of Hungary’s team for the European Championship
Dániel Gazdag is reportedly being targeted for a move to MLS
U.S. international would fit the profile of an Ernst Tanner move
20-year-old plays midfield and left back
Three MLS teams are reportedly interested in the midfielder from Czech Republic
Findlay signed to a two-year contract with a club option for a third year for an undisclosed transfer fee
25-year-old Scottish center back reportedly on the verge of signing with the Union
Left-footed center back Stuart Findlay reportedly on the Philadelphia Union’s radar
Cherry Hill, N.J. native won a national championship with Georgetown last December
The Philadelphia Union receives $50,000 in allocation, a percentage of any future sell-on fees and additional allocation money tied to performance metrics
21-year-old Argentine has reportedly been on the Union’s radar