Report: Hibernia interested in bringing Stuart Findlay back to Scotland

Stuart Findlay’s stay with the Philadelphia Union could be shorter than anticipated when the Scottish center back was acquired in February.

The Daily Record reported on Tuesday that Scottish Premier League club Hibernia FC are interested in bringing the 26-year-old back to Scotland.

Findlay, a left-footed 6-foot-3 center back, was acquired from Kilmarnock FC for a reported $300,000 transfer fee in February but was limited to 7 appearances and 4 starts in his first season in Chester playing behind predominantly right-footed Jack Elliott and Jakob Glesnes.

Scottish club Hearts was also reportedly pursuing Findlay when he opted to sign with the Union and while he has seemingly fit in well with the squad his limited playing time doesn’t rule out a possible sale or loan.

Hibernia is currently sixth in the table in the Scottish Premier League.

Findlay signed a two-year contract with the Union with a club option for a third year but also occupies an international spot on the roster and made $425,000 this season in guaranteed compensation, according to the MLS Players Association salary guide.