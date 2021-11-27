How to watch: Union vs Nashville (Playoff Edition)

With the boys in blue getting ready to make club history as for the first time the Union are hosting a playoff conference semi-final match, it will also have to deal with a tough opponent. As the Sunday night matchup will see the Union take on Nashville SC. Both teams are one of the best defensive units in the league.

To see how tight the matchup is, Nashville has only given up 33 goals all season. As for the Union, they have let in 35. The impressive close stats do not stop there. Save percentages look like this, Nashville 75.2 to Philly’s 73.5%. On clean sheets, Nashville has just one more than the U, 13 to 12. The one category the Union beat Nashville in is shots against, the U only have let opponents take 131 shots compare to Nashville’s 134.

So if you like close defensive games, this sure should be the game for you. Just look at how the two teams played during the season. The series is split 1-0-1, both times the winner only won 1-0. In the October 23rd match, the Union one thanks to Kacper Przybyłko converting a penalty kick in the 18’. On the July 3rd match the Union lost after former Union player C.J. Sapong found the back of the net with 2’ of the match.

For those fans going to the match, the Union are once again making it a memorable one. This time they will be doing a strobing lightshow in the stadium using your phones. To take part fans in attendance need to download the free CUE Live app. Once downloaded, make sure you allow the app to access your microphone. Everyone’s favorite PA announcer Kevin Casey will cue you when to hold up your phones.

How to Watch

When: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 5:38 p.m. kickoff

Where: Subaru Park, Chester, PA

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Streaming: ESPN App

Player Availability

Union

QUESTIONABLE: Olivier Mbaizo (health & safety protocols)

Nashville SC

OUT: Daniel Rios (left ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Dave Romney (left calf)