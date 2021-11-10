College Soccer Signing Tracker

The 2022 college soccer signing period is underway. We’ll be posting signings of players from the greater Philadelphia region as well as those from players committing to local college programs.

Email matthew.r.ralph@gmail.com with additions.

Jayme Sooy, Midfielder, Milllville, N.J.

Millville SC / Millville High School

Frostburg State University

Mary Greco, Midfielder, Millville, N.J.

Millville SC / Millville High School

Frostburg State University

Aaniyah Street, Defender, Millville, N.J.

Millville SC / Millville High School

Saint Joseph’s University

Owen Moore, Goalkeeper, Woodstown, N.J.

Philadelphia Union Academy / YSC Academy

Liberty University

Emily Eustace, Midfielder

SJEB FC / Eastern Regional High School

Duquesne University

Foday Bangura, Defender

Baltimore Armour / Mercersburg Academy

Villanova University

Congrats to our current Class of 2022s who are signed and committed to play at their respective colleges next year. @TopDrawerSoccer pic.twitter.com/WoyfF8d3d5 — Baltimore Armour (@bmorearmour) November 10, 2021

Cohen Weaver, Midfielder, Elizabethtown, Pa.

PA Classics Academy

Penn State University

Kyle Miller, Midfielder, Etters, Pa.

PA Classics Academy / Red Land High School

Bloomsburg University

Congratulations to Kyle Miller from our 03 Academy team for committing to @BloomsburgU! #PAClassics pic.twitter.com/uaTIMpF0fk — PA Classics (@PAClassics) November 10, 2021

Rafael Ponce De Leon, Goalkeeper, Hopewell, N.J.

Players Development Academy / Pennington School

Congratulations to Rafa '22 who signed the NCAA National Letter of Intent today to play Division I soccer at Villanova University! pic.twitter.com/zAh5kufB1Z — Pennington School (@tps_news) November 10, 2021

Ava Myers, Midfielder, York, Pa.

Keystone FC

St. Bonaventure

Hope Slimmer, Midfielder, Ocean City, N.J.

Ocean City High School

College of Charleston

Summer Reimet, Forward, Ocean City, N.J.

Players Development Academy / Ocean City High School

Monmouth University

Congratulations Summer Reimet who will be continuing her soccer career at Monmouth University! @ACPressHuba pic.twitter.com/n5X5vWe3tN — OCNJSD Athletics (@OCRedRaiders) November 10, 2021

Eric Axtman, GK, Harrisburg, Pa.

CASA / Central Dauphin High School

Lafayette

Congratulations to Senior, Eric Axtman, who committed to playing at the next level for Lafayette College.#ForeverARam #BringitHome pic.twitter.com/pvuhyr8iuI — Central Dauphin Boys Soccer (@CDBoysSoccer) November 10, 2021

Ava Minnier, Midfielder/Forward, Downingtown, Pa.

Penn Fusion Academy / Downingtown West

Penn State University

Maya McDermott, Forward, Harleysville, Pa.

FC Bucks / Springside Chestnut Hill Academy

Syracuse University

Ellie Breech, Goalkeeper, Mechanicsburg, Pa.

PA Classics / Cumberland Valley High School

University of Pittsburgh

Margaret Wilde, Forward, Lower Gwynedd, Pa.

Penn Fusion SA / Wissahickon High School

University of Pittsburgh