College Soccer Signing Tracker

The 2022 college soccer signing period is underway. We’ll be posting signings of players from the greater Philadelphia region as well as those from players committing to local college programs.
Email matthew.r.ralph@gmail.com with additions.
Jayme Sooy, Midfielder, Milllville, N.J.
Millville SC / Millville High School
Frostburg State University
Mary Greco, Midfielder, Millville, N.J.
Millville SC / Millville High School
Frostburg State University
Aaniyah Street, Defender, Millville, N.J.
Millville SC / Millville High School
Saint Joseph’s University
Owen Moore, Goalkeeper, Woodstown, N.J.
Philadelphia Union Academy / YSC Academy
Liberty University
Emily Eustace, Midfielder
SJEB FC / Eastern Regional High School
Duquesne University
Emily Eustace headed to Duquesne. They’re getting a really good, versatile player and a great person. @DuqWSoccer @eustace_emily @easternviking pic.twitter.com/1AXsLiesTC— ⚽️Eastern Girls Soccer⚽️ (@EGSgirlssoccer) November 11, 2021
Foday Bangura, Defender
Baltimore Armour / Mercersburg Academy
Villanova University
Congrats to our current Class of 2022s who are signed and committed to play at their respective colleges next year. @TopDrawerSoccer pic.twitter.com/WoyfF8d3d5— Baltimore Armour (@bmorearmour) November 10, 2021
Cohen Weaver, Midfielder, Elizabethtown, Pa.
PA Classics Academy
Penn State University
Kyle Miller, Midfielder, Etters, Pa.
PA Classics Academy / Red Land High School
Bloomsburg University
Congratulations to Kyle Miller from our 03 Academy team for committing to @BloomsburgU! #PAClassics pic.twitter.com/uaTIMpF0fk— PA Classics (@PAClassics) November 10, 2021
Rafael Ponce De Leon, Goalkeeper, Hopewell, N.J.
Players Development Academy / Pennington School
Congratulations to Rafa '22 who signed the NCAA National Letter of Intent today to play Division I soccer at Villanova University! pic.twitter.com/zAh5kufB1Z— Pennington School (@tps_news) November 10, 2021
Ava Myers, Midfielder, York, Pa.
Keystone FC
St. Bonaventure
Hope Slimmer, Midfielder, Ocean City, N.J.
Ocean City High School
College of Charleston
Summer Reimet, Forward, Ocean City, N.J.
Players Development Academy / Ocean City High School
Monmouth University
Congratulations Summer Reimet who will be continuing her soccer career at Monmouth University! @ACPressHuba pic.twitter.com/n5X5vWe3tN— OCNJSD Athletics (@OCRedRaiders) November 10, 2021
Eric Axtman, GK, Harrisburg, Pa.
CASA / Central Dauphin High School
Lafayette
Congratulations to Senior, Eric Axtman, who committed to playing at the next level for Lafayette College.#ForeverARam #BringitHome pic.twitter.com/pvuhyr8iuI— Central Dauphin Boys Soccer (@CDBoysSoccer) November 10, 2021
Ava Minnier, Midfielder/Forward, Downingtown, Pa.
Penn Fusion Academy / Downingtown West
Penn State University
Maya McDermott, Forward, Harleysville, Pa.
FC Bucks / Springside Chestnut Hill Academy
Syracuse University
Ellie Breech, Goalkeeper, Mechanicsburg, Pa.
PA Classics / Cumberland Valley High School
University of Pittsburgh
Margaret Wilde, Forward, Lower Gwynedd, Pa.
Penn Fusion SA / Wissahickon High School
University of Pittsburgh
Loading comments...