 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

College Soccer Signing Tracker

Tracking where local soccer players are heading and the signings of local college programs

By Matthew Ralph Updated
Villanova signee Rafael Ponce De Leon
Shivant Krishnan

The 2022 college soccer signing period is underway. We’ll be posting signings of players from the greater Philadelphia region as well as those from players committing to local college programs.

Email matthew.r.ralph@gmail.com with additions.

Jayme Sooy, Midfielder, Milllville, N.J.
Millville SC / Millville High School
Frostburg State University

Mary Greco, Midfielder, Millville, N.J.
Millville SC / Millville High School
Frostburg State University

Aaniyah Street, Defender, Millville, N.J.
Millville SC / Millville High School
Saint Joseph’s University

Owen Moore, Goalkeeper, Woodstown, N.J.
Philadelphia Union Academy / YSC Academy
Liberty University

Emily Eustace, Midfielder
SJEB FC / Eastern Regional High School
Duquesne University

Foday Bangura, Defender
Baltimore Armour / Mercersburg Academy
Villanova University

Cohen Weaver, Midfielder, Elizabethtown, Pa.
PA Classics Academy
Penn State University

Kyle Miller, Midfielder, Etters, Pa.
PA Classics Academy / Red Land High School
Bloomsburg University

Rafael Ponce De Leon, Goalkeeper, Hopewell, N.J.
Players Development Academy / Pennington School

Ava Myers, Midfielder, York, Pa.
Keystone FC
St. Bonaventure

Hope Slimmer, Midfielder, Ocean City, N.J.
Ocean City High School
College of Charleston

Summer Reimet, Forward, Ocean City, N.J.
Players Development Academy / Ocean City High School
Monmouth University

Eric Axtman, GK, Harrisburg, Pa.
CASA / Central Dauphin High School
Lafayette

Ava Minnier, Midfielder/Forward, Downingtown, Pa.
Penn Fusion Academy / Downingtown West
Penn State University

Maya McDermott, Forward, Harleysville, Pa.
FC Bucks / Springside Chestnut Hill Academy
Syracuse University

Ellie Breech, Goalkeeper, Mechanicsburg, Pa.
PA Classics / Cumberland Valley High School
University of Pittsburgh

Margaret Wilde, Forward, Lower Gwynedd, Pa.
Penn Fusion SA / Wissahickon High School
University of Pittsburgh

More From Brotherly Game

Loading comments...