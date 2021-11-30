Brotherly Game Daily Links: McGlynn comes up big in Union shootout win

Philadelphia Union News

An 18-year-old with ice in his veins: Jack McGlynn was the Union’s penalty kick sensation

The rookie academy product became a viral sensation by scoring the Union’s last goal in the shootout with the calmness of a seasoned veteran.

Andre Blake writes another chapter in his Union legend with playoff penalty shootout heroics

When Blake headed to the River End goal line on Sunday night, there was little doubt he’d be up to the task. As soon as he saved MVP candidate Hany Mukhtar’s opening shot, he was in Nashville’s heads.

MLS News

New England Revolution’s Bruce Arena wins MLS Coach of the Year award

It is the fourth time Arena has been honored with the award. He joins Bob Bradley as the second coach to win the award with three different clubs, having previously won with D.C. United in 1997 and with the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2009 and 2011.

LA Galaxy announce initial roster decisions for 2022 season

In addition to Jonathan dos Santos’ departure, announced earlier on Monday, Justin Vom Steeg is out of contract and will not return, while the club declined contract options on Kai Koreniuk, Augustine Williams, Danny Acosta and Oniel Fisher and those players won’t return.

D.C. United announce post-season roster moves

Yamil Asad, Joseph Mora, and Yordy Reyna are among the departures, while the club is working to permanently sign Brendan Hines-Ike from KV Kortrijk.

Rest of the World News

PSG’s Lionel Messi beats out Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski to win record seventh Ballon d’Or

Messi beat 29 other nominees for the award, including Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who was the favourite for last year’s prize before it was cancelled because of the lack of football during the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester United appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until end of season

Rangnick is expected to take charge of his first game when United host rivals Arsenal on Thursday in the Premier League, although this is subject to the finalisation of his British work permit.

PSG’s Neymar to miss up to two months with ankle injury

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar is set to miss six to eight weeks after sustaining ligament damage in his left ankle in their win over Saint-Etienne on Sunday.