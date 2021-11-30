Local soccer charities and causes to support on Giving Tuesday

We’re in the thick of the holiday gift giving season, which is also a great time to also consider year-end charitable giving.

Here’s a look at some local soccer-related charities you can consider supporting. This is by no means an exhaustive list so feel free to share in the comments additional ideas of how to support local soccer charities, causes and initiatives.

Starfinder Foundation

The Manyunk-based organization was hit particularly hard this year with flooding from Hurricane Ida that forced the closure of their Main Street facility.

Visit starfinderfoundation.org to learn more about this wonderful organization and how you can support their reopening and ongoing efforts to reach Philadelphia youth through soccer, youth development, leadership and mentorship programs.

Chester Upland Youth Soccer

You don’t have to go too far off the beaten path from Subaru Park in Chester to find great work being done through soccer in the community. Chester Upland Soccer kept providing support for the community and soccer programs through the pandemic and has been instrumental in growing the game in the city the Union calls home.

Visiti cuys.org/donate to support their efforts.

Philadelphia Falcons

Formed in 1989, the Philadelphia Falcons Soccer Club is a nonprofit LGBTQIA+ organization that exists to “create a positive and safe space for adult soccer players of all skill levels, ages, gender identities and orientations.”

You can support their mission by buying one of their new sweatshirts or donating directly on the club’s website.

Roxborough United SC

Philadelphia Union super fan Jeffrey Mitchell has been a tireless advocate for his local youth club Roxborough United, which does incredible work at the grassroots level of growing the game in Philadelphia. They also have really don’t have a rival youth club when it comes to their scarf game.

Jeff is doing a Giving Tuesday fundraiser you can support on Facebook.

Kensington Soccer Club

Kensington Soccer Club continues to do great as an inner city club focused on youth development

Visit www.kensingtonsoccer.org/donate to support their efforts and learn more about their mission in the city of Philadelphia.

JT Dorsey Foundation

The nonprofit started by retired professional JT Dorsey — who has the distinction of having playd for the Harrisburg City Islanders, Hershey Wildcats, Reading United and Delaware Wizards — has reach in several eastern and central Pennsylvania communities. The foundation serves youth with soccer programs in Coatesville, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, Pottstown and Philadelphia.

Donate at jtdorsey.org/donate-to-the-jtdf.

Philadelphia Union Foundation

The past couple years have seen a revival of the Philadelphia Union Foundation as they’ve gotten even more involved in supporting the Chester High School soccer program and the building of mini-pitches in Chester and the city of Philadelphia. They launched a new membership program earlier this year that enables fans to partner with them in the work they are doing in the community with plenty of perks for fans and season ticket holders.

Visit www.philadelphiaunion.com/foundation/membership to learn more about becoming a member.

Street Soccer USA

Street Soccer’s mission is to fight poverty and empower underserved communities through soccer. While it’s national in scope, they offer programs in Philadelphia aimed at providing an alternative to the pay-to-play youth sports model.

Learn more about the organization and how to support their initiatives locally and nationally at www.streetsoccerusa.org.