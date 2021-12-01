Brotherly Game Daily Links: NYCFC beats New England, Union to host semifinal

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union will host Taty-less NYCFC for Sunday’s conference final

NYCFC played the Supporters’ Shield winners to a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes and then beat them on penalties thanks to a perfect performance from their penalty takers and a save by goalkeeper Sean Johnson to advance to the conference final.

MLS News

Vancouver Whitecaps agree to two-year deal with head coach Vanni Sartini

Sartini, the 16th full-time head coach in the club’s 47-year history, has signed a two-year contract through the 2023 season.

End of year roster moves for SKC; hard cuts made

SKC declined contract options for Amadou Dia, Wilson Harris, Luis Martins, Roberto Puncec, Ilie Sanchez and Brooks Thompson. Defender Graham Smith is out of contract with the club. Three players that are out of contract began discussions after the season with the club. Roger Espinoza, Kendall McIntosh and Graham Zusi, could return if both sides agree to a new contract.

FC Dallas announces roster moves for 2022 season

FC Dallas has exercised contract options on six players, while 17 players remain under contract for the 2022 season, the club announced today. Dallas exercised contract options for midfielders Edwin Cerrillo and Brandon Servania, and defenders Ryan Hollingshead, Eddie Munjoma, Nkosi Tafari, and Ema Twumasi.

Austin FC to retain captain Alex Ring, declines contract options on Kekuta Manneh, Jared Stroud

The team also picked up options on the contracts of goalkeeper Will Pulisic and defender Freddy Kleeman, according to the news release.

FC Dallas to hire Nico Estevez as new manager

Estevez has a track record within MLS as an assistant under Berhalter during his time in Columbus from 2017-19. He also served as the Director of Development in the Crew’s academy system before that from 2015-17. Before that, he was a manager in Spain for Valencia B.