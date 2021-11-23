Philadelphia Union will host Nashville SC on Sunday

Nashville SC overcame an early goal from Darryl Dike and beat Orlando City 3-1 to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinal at Subaru Park on Sunday.

Dike put the Lions up in the 14th minute but Hany Mukhtar found an equalizer seven minutes later and put Nashville up 2-1 in the 74th minute of the match played at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Jhonder Cádiz added a goal in stoppage time to ice the match and set up a showdown with the Philadelphia Union in Chester on Sunday.

The two teams split the regular season series with each team winning 1-0 at home during the regular season. The Union’s 1-0 win at home on October 23 helped the boys in blue secure a second place finish.