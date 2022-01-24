How to Watch: AFCON 2021 Knockout Stages start

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations continues this week, and it still involves both Philadelphia Union members. For those who have not been following the tournament, Union right back Olivier Mbaizo is playing for his home country of Cameroon and Jamiro Monteiro is lining up for Cape Verde.

The last time out the two countries played one another, with Cape Verde needing a draw or a win to advance into the knockout stages. During the tournament Monteiro has been starting for his home country, something he once again did in the game against Cameroon. But before Mbaizo made his debut in the tournament by being subbed on in the 87th minute, his Union teammate Monteiro was subbed out.

Union fans will need to watch two separate days this week to see some of their boys in blue represent their country. On Monday all eyes will be on the African cup of nations host’s Cameroon to see if Mbaizo will get more playing time against Comoros. While Tuesday will see Cape Verde continue their run as they face Senegal.

How To Watch

Cameron v Comoros

When: Monday, January 24, 2 p.m.

TV: beIN Sports

Streaming: beIN Sports Connect, Fubo TV

Cape Verde v Senegal

When: Tuesday, January 25, 11 a.m.

TV: beIN Sports

Streaming: beIN Sports Connect, Fubo TV