Brotherly Game Daily Links: Andre Blake speaks about Union mentality ahead of 2023

Philadelphia Union News

Andre Blake: Philadelphia Union are more than a “little club with the no-name players”

“That’s the mentality of Philadelphia. We know the big names. Those are the games that motivate us. Those are the teams that we want to beat. So we know LAFC is going to be stacking up this year again, I see [Inter] Miami trying to get these big names. We’re not built that way. We are the little club with the no-name players that are hungry to beat the big-name players. So it’s fun.”

Union Sign Homegrown Midfielder Jack McGlynn To New Homegrown Contract

The 19-year-old U-20 Men’s National Team player is ensured to be under contract through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027.

Union part ways with Abasa Aremeyaw, who never played a game for them

The Union’s announcement said nothing more than that the team and player “mutually agreed to terminate his contract.”

MLS News

Atlanta United Signs Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis From Celtic

The 28 year old, English-speaking, Greek international brings a plethora of scoring experience, highlighted by his 2020-2021 season with then-Eredivisie side VVV-Venlo, where he scored 26 goals in 30 appearances despite the team being relegated. He then joined Celtic where he’s scored 19 goals in 40 matches while appearing in various notable games, including in the UEFA Champion’s League.

Rosenborg completes signing of Jayden Nelson

The 20-year-old, who signed his TFC first-team contract back in January 2020, leaves the club with 50 appearances and one goal in all competitions to his name.

Minnesota United sign center back Miguel Tapias from CF Pachuca

Tapias scored twice across 72 first-team appearances for Pachuca, spending the last five years with the club after progressing through their youth system.

Toronto FC confirms acquisition of defender Sigurd Rosted

He scored three goals and assisted one in 23 appearances as Brøndby were crowned Danish champions for the 11th time. Rosted recently made his 100th appearance for Brøndby against Aalborg BK in October 2022, his penultimate match for the club.

US Soccer News

USMNT head to Orlando for March Nations League match

The match will be the final in the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League group stage and the second in the March window. The USMNT open the window on the road when they take on Grenada on March 24th. The USMNT have a 1-1-0 record in group play, with a big home win over Grenada followed by a 1-1 draw away to El Salvador back in June.