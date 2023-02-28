Brotherly Game Daily Links: Messi wins his second Men’s FIFA Player of the Year award

MLS News

Seattle turn back the clock, Cincy’s early Shield vibes & more from Matchday 1

Season number 28 of MLS kicked off this weekend, and technically will still be kicking off on Monday night, long after you’ve read this since Mother Nature decided to give the whole west coast a reminder of who’s in charge.

LA Galaxy add defender Lucas Calegari on loan

Calegari, 20, has spent his entire pro career to date at Fluminense, making his debut in Aug. 2020. He’s made 84 appearances since then across all competitions, including both the Copa Sudamericana and Copa Libertadores. He’s also played once for the Brazil U-17 national team.

Diego Rubio out 2-5 Weeks After Right Knee Surgery

The surgery was an arthroscopic procedure to remove a loose body in his right knee.

MLS Season Pass coverage review: Week one first impressions

It was a tiny microcosm of what is going to be a long MLS season. However, we got enough of a glimpse from opening weekend to see what MLS Season Pass is like, what can be improved, and what we find frustrating.

Rest of the World News

Lionel Messi beats Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema to Best FIFA Men’s Player award

Monday’s award was Messi’s second FIFA The Best title, his first coming in 2019. He has also won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards.

Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas beats Beth Mead, Alex Morgan to win FIFA’s The Best Women’s Player

During that time, Putellas captained Barca to a third successive Primera Division title. The Catalan side made history by winning all 30 of their league games throughout the 2021-22 campaign.

Former USMNT head coach Jurgen Klinsmann named new South Korea manager

Klinsmann returns to management three years after leaving Hertha Berlin following a short-lived 10-week spell in the hot seat.