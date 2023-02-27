Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union thump Crew; Curtin calls out anonymous “doubters”

Philadelphia Union News

Carranza, Gazdag net braces as Union rip Crew apart in second half

Philadelphia Union’s attack came alive in the second half behind two goals apiece from Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza as they knocked off Columbus Crew 4-1. Joaquin Torres provided a stunning assist for the final goal as Philly powered their way back into the match after falling behind early.

Union Takeaways: Julián Carranza’s first goal vs. Columbus was as special as his second

The theme of the night was whether the Union would respond to the anonymous GM who bashed the team’s playing style. Carranza is one of the players with the skill to give the best kind of answer.

MLS Cup favorites? Philadelphia Union make statement to “doubter”

“Anonymous quotes are for cowards,” Curtin said when asked about an unnamed league executive who attacked the Union this week in an article for the The Athletic.

MLS News

The 2023 season is off and running! So, what did we learn?

When MLS reintroduces itself, it writes its name on a frying pan and smacks you over the head with it.

Toronto FC’s Lorenzo Insigne exits season opener vs. D.C. United with apparent leg injury

While extending his left leg to make contact in the 31st minute, Insigne looked to have over-extended it and sustained a non-contact injury.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV shows everyone else how to stream sports

And this much was clear in the first few minutes of the opening weekend of the 2023 MLS season — and the inaugural run for MLS Season Pass: Apple absolutely nailed its implementation of a streaming sports package.

Rest of the World News

Man United beat Newcastle to win Carabao Cup, end six-year trophy drought

United last won a major trophy in their 2017 Europa League campaign, but looked comfortable in their display against Eddie Howe’s side as Casemiro’s header and a Marcus Rashford goal gave Newcastle too much to overcome in their first League Cup final appearance since 1976.