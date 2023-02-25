Brotherly Game’s new home is on Philadelphia Soccer Now

A new season begins in Major League Soccer today and a new chapter is also beginning for Brotherly Game.

We are taking our Philadelphia Union content to a new site called Philadelphia Soccer Now that is partnered with Pittsburgh Soccer Now and the Now network of websites.

This moves comes in the aftermath of Vox Media’s decision to de-monetize a host of MLS and NHL websites.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the numerous content creators impacted by the decision.

While the new site name and domain will not be Brotherly Game, we are keeping the brand for our Union coverage and hope to expand our other coverage of soccer in the region. The staff is basically unchanged and we’ve brought on some new contributors.

If you would like to join the team or want to support the site, please email matthew.r.ralph@gmail.com.