Brotherly Game Daily Links: The Union return to action with their first game of 2023

Philadelphia Union News

Jim Curtin on MLS Cup loss, playoffs and future of USMNT

Tonight, Curtin is parked at the bar at the Sheraton, where he’s agreed to an hour-long sitdown over a few drinks.

The Union will be tested in their season opener — and fueled by criticism from a rival GM

In an anonymous survey of MLS team executives by The Athletic, one respondent had some harsh criticism of the Union’s success.

MLS News

Matchday 1 means MLS is Back! How to watch & what to know

The waiting period is over. MLS is Back, starting with 11 Matchday 1 games on Saturday.

CF Montreal ships Kei Kamara to Fire

In return, CFM receives up to $400,000 in Targeted Allocation Money.

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC El Trafico at Rose Bowl postponed due to severe weather

The news follows a previous weather-related MLS opening-weekend postponement of Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City. That match has been rescheduled for Monday.

LA Galaxy move for Chelsea’s Andrey Santos after proposed loan to Palmeiras collapses

Palmeiras could not agree to Chelsea’s demands which included the midfielder’s release for the U-20 World Cup and also his return to England on July 1.