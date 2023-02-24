Brotherly Game Daily Links: Know Your Enemy: Columbus Crew

Philadelphia Union News

Know Your Enemy | Union open 2023 against Columbus Crew on Saturday

After revitalizing CF Montreal, Nancy arrives to help inject a style of play into the Crew DNA. Columbus’ General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko built a juggernaut in Toronto with a team of stars surrounded by emerging young talent, and he wants to replicate that success in Ohio.

An analysis of the Union’s roster at the start of the 2023 season

Andre Blake, Jack Elliott, Dániel Gazdag and Mikael Uhre help form the core of a team that is once again among Major League Soccer’s elite.

Joaquín Torres goes from foe to friend in move from Montreal to Union

Montreal, led by Torres, chased the Union all of last season in the Eastern Conference, so the Union brass knew his quality and didn’t hesitate to bring him in.

Explaining why the Crew will be without Eloy Room vs. the Philadelphia Union

The reason Room won’t start for the Crew on Saturday is due to missing training the last week as he returned home to finish the process of getting his green card.

MLS News

Ranking all 29 MLS teams by tier for 2023

What follows are not hard-and-fast Power Rankings, per se, but rather something a little looser in terms of talent level, cohesion, chemistry and all the et ceteras that make teams tick (or not).

Nashville SC gives coach Gary Smith contract extension through 2025

Smith has been the club’s coach since the team’s USL days and through all three MLS seasons. Nashville SC has a 38-23-29 record in MLS under Smith’s guidance.

MLS executives make picks for MLS Cup winner and offer Leagues Cup, playoff format thoughts

In exchange for their candor, executives were granted full anonymity. None were allowed to vote for their club or anyone associated with it.

US Soccer News

Ernst Tanner declined to pursue U.S. Soccer sporting director job

Tanner, one source said, came highly recommended by Earnie Stewart, the federation’s previous sporting director and Tanner’s predecessor at the Union. U.S. Soccer declined to comment in regard to the still-ongoing sporting director search.

USWNT to play Ireland in two April friendlies

Ireland currently ranks 23rd in the FIFA World Rankings, with their most recent match against the USWNT coming in August 2019.

Rest of the World News

Europa League knockout round play-off second legs: Man United, Leverkusen, Roma, Sporting through

Leverkusen and Shakhtar won on penalties and Roma overturned a first-leg deficit while Sporting CP and Juventus earned big away wins in the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off deciders.

Europa Conference League knockout round play-off second legs: Anderlecht and Gent through on penalties

Belgian pair Anderlecht and Gent won on penalties to reach the round of 16 while Fiorentina were in the goals again.