Brotherly Game Daily Links: Curtin holds first weekly press conference of 2023 season

Philadelphia Union News

Pressing Points | New Year, Bigger Ambitions

Ahead of the start of the season, Head Coach Jim Curtin spoke with the media on Wednesday and talked about kicking of a new campaign and how the club is handling the outside noise associated with being one of the favorites for MLS Cup.

The Union have rarely had must-watch players. Jack McGlynn is one right now.

Scouts, opposing coaches, and the U.S. national team program have seen him coming for a while. This season, the 19-year-old midfielder is set to truly break through.

MLS News

Adidas, Major League Soccer Extend Contract Until 2030

CNBC reports that the deal is worth $830 million US, representing the Germany-based sportswear company’s largest-ever investment in North American soccer.

Peter Vermes signs extension with Sporting KC — after declining interview with USMNT

Vermes has signed a five-year contract extension to remain the manager and sporting director of Sporting KC. He had previously been set to enter the final year of his contract in the 2023 season.

Austin FC give midfielder Diego Fagúndez contract extension

Last year, Fagúndez’s 15 assists were the second-most in MLS as Austin reached the Western Conference Final as a second-year club. He also scored six goals, including two from direct free kicks.

MLS hopes to announce league’s 30th team by end of 2023, commissioner says

The most likely cities for an MLS expansion team are Las Vegas and San Diego, Garber said.

Rest of the World News

Manchester City fail to beat RB Leipzig; Romelu Lukaku saves Inter against Porto

City took the lead through Riyad Mahrez in the first half, only to see Josko Gvardiol equalize in the second half with a header off a short corner. Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to score the winner for the Italian giants in the 86th minute, who are now one step closer to a spot in the quarterfinals.