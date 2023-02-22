Brotherly Game Daily Links: Mikael Uhre’s 2023 goal, 20 MLS goals

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Sign Academy Product Nelson Pierre

Pierre, 17, made 20 appearances (seven starts) for Philadelphia Union II, Union’s MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, in their inaugural season. In that time, Pierre scored five goals, including a brace in a 2-1 win over Inter Miami CF II. He made his MLS NEXT Pro debut on March 27, 2022, where he registered three shots against FC Cincinnati 2.

Union Announce 97.5 The Fanatic As Official Radio Broadcast Partner

The first live broadcast, which will be led by Dave Leno and Sheanon Williams, is scheduled for February 25, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET when the Philadelphia Union will take on Columbus Crew in their season and home opener.

Union and PHL17 Partner To Air New Weekly Show, Union Insider

Beginning February 23, Union Insider will air every week, providing engaging conversations and analysis, updates from first team training, as well as long-form features and in-depth player profiles. The show will also provide fans with upcoming match previews and behind-the-scenes access to the team, including exclusive interviews.

Mikael Uhre aims for a 20-goal season in his second year with the Union

After scoring 13 goals in his first season with the Union, the team’s biggest striker signing aims to take his game to another level this year.

MLS News

MLS announces new playoff format for 2023 season

Building on the popular single-elimination format, the 2023 MLS postseason will see the addition of a pair of single-elimination MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card matches ahead of an enhanced Round One, which now includes a Best-of-3 series.

MLS Power Rankings: Where is your team before the 2023 MLS season?

The Union enter the year at number one in the MLS Power Rankings.

Rest of the World News

Real Madrid stun Liverpool with five goal blitz, Napoli cruise over Frankfurt

Liverpool went up two goals early before Real Madrid kicked into high gear.