Brotherly Game Daily Links: LA Galaxy sign Tyler Boyd

MLS News

Galaxy sign midfielder Tyler Boyd to 1-year contract

The 28-year-old winger most recently played four seasons (2019-22) for Beşiktaş J.K. in the Turkish Super Lig. He had four goals and one assist in 35 matches, including 25 starts.

Whitecaps announce signing of Venezuelan striker Sergio Córdova

Córdova, who spent last season on loan with Real Salt Lake, has signed a three-year contract with the Whitecaps, with a club option for 2026. Nicknamed “La Pantera,” the 6-foot-2 forward led Real Salt Lake in goals last year, scoring nine times in 33 appearances.

Toronto FC acquires midfielder Brandon Servania in trade with FC Dallas

Born in Birmingham, AL, Servania has played for FC Dallas since 2015 and became a senior member of the club at the beginning of the 2018 season. Servania has made 74 appearances for his club in all competitions and carried with him five goals and seven assists.

Real Salt Lake acquire midfielder ​​Moses Nyeman on loan

In October 2019, Nyeman became D.C. United’s second-youngest signing ever (15 years old). He tallied three assists across 32 games (17 starts) before his transfer abroad.

Rest of the World News

Liverpool owner John Henry rules out club sale; instead seeking investment

After FSG’s initial statement, Liverpool chairman Tom Werner said there was no urgency to complete any potential deal.

Glazer family offered backing by U.S. hedge fund to remain Man United owners

British businessperson Jim Ratcliffe, the founder of chemicals company INEOS, and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the chairman of the Qatar Islamic Bank, both submitted sealed bids to buy United ahead of last Friday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline for offers to be registered with Raine.