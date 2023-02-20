Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union wrap up preseason with thumping of Colorado

Philadelphia Union News

Recap | Union wrap up preseason in style, defeat Colorado 4-1

After a scoreless first 45-minute period, the Boys in Blue jumped out to the lead when Mikael Uhre picked out the far post run of Daniel Gazdag for the opening goal in the 48th minute.

MLS News

2023 MLS Season Preview Guide

MLS is Back! Get set for the season with the most comprehensive 2023 Season Preview you’ll find anywhere.

Sporting KC Sign Center Back Robert Castellanos

The 24-year-old Castellanos comes to Kansas City after spending the last month in Finland with Finnish side KuPS. He comes to Kansas City with experience mostly in the USL Championship, but some MLS experience as well.

Colorado Rapids Sign Goalkeeper Marko Ilić on Loan

The 25-year-old is a Serbian international. He comes to the Rapids, from KV Kortrijk, a relegation fodder team in the Belgian first division.

Yohei Takaoka ready for new challenge with Vancouver Whitecaps

The deal for the 26-year-old, who has been training with the Caps in Palm Springs for several days, was made official on Friday. He’s signed through 2024 with a team option for 2025.

Atlanta United to Sign Forward Miguel Berry

Berry is coming off a tough half-season with D.C., who acquired him in July 2022 to try and right the sinking ship that was their own 2022 season. He had 14 appearances with the black and red, but was unable to find the back of the net in their system.

2023 MLS Kits: Ranking all 29 new releases from best to worst

Kit release season has come and gone in MLS ahead of the 2023 season. We’ve been blessed with some truly wonderful offerings from the design overlords at adidas this year.