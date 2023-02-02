Brotherly Game Daily Links: MLS Season Pass launches on Apple TV

MLS News

MLS embarks on new era with Apple partnership and debut of MLS Season Pass

Apple and MLS are taking a unique approach and hoping for a substantial response. Broadcasts for every game will be available in English and Spanish, along with French for the Canadian teams. Season pass will also feature pregame shows, a whip-around show, postgame and much more.

LAFC transfer Cristian Arango to Pachuca

MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2021, Arango was LAFC’s leading scorer in both seasons he played for the club.

US Soccer News

Vlatko Andonovski announces USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster

22 of the 23 players on the roster were with the USWNT for the two January friendlies against New Zealand. Megan Rapinoe returns to the roster after missing the January friendlies due to injury.

Rest of the World News

Club World Cup: Seattle Sounders to face Egypt’s Al Ahly in Round Two

The Rave Green will make their tournament debut on Saturday (12:30 pm ET | FS2, FOX Deportes) against Al Ahly of Egypt, who beat New Zealand’s Auckland City 3-0 in Wednesday’s Round One opener in Tangier, Morocco.

Hakim Ziyech loan move from Chelsea to PSG collapses due to late registration

Sources have told ESPN that PSG argue Chelsea were late to send the paperwork to finalise the transfer due to errors with the documents — the first document included a mistake, the second Chelsea forgot to sign and by the time the third was submitted it was too late.