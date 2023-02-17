Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union sign first round pick Holden Trent

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Sign 2023 MLS SuperDraft Pick Holden Trent

As a Panther, Trent racked up 145 saves in 52 appearances (52 starts) from 2020 to 2022. During that period, he kept a 1.00 GAA with 22 clean sheets in 52 matches.

Inside Look | Inspiration Behind The For Philly Kit

Inspired by the Union’s 2019 playoff run, the 2023 secondary kit pulls from that postseason’s memorable tagline “Philly or Nothing,” with a creative look that features a camouflage pattern to mirror the intensity with which the team approached all matches.

MLS News

Bill Tuiloma traded to Charlotte FC

Tuiloma was first signed by the Timbers in 2017, and rose to become a regular starter in the centerback rotation starting in 2019. He made 107 MLS appearances in his Timbers tenure, including 30 appearances (24 starts) last season.

Houston Dynamo sign Brazilian defender Micael

Originally acquired by Houston Dynamo 2 in April from Brazil Série A side Atlético Mineiro, the 22-year-old center back makes the jump to the first team after a standout 2022 season in MLS NEXT Pro.

Rest of the World News

Europa League knockout round play-off first legs: Sevilla shine, Roma beaten, Barcelona-Man United ends all square

Sevilla were the big winners, Manchester United were denied a famous triumph in Barcelona and Roma suffered a late setback at Salzburg.

Europa Conference League knockout round play-off first legs: Immobile strike seals Lazio win

Ciro Immobile scored for Lazio while Luka Jović struck twice as Fiorentina were the big winners in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout play-off first legs.