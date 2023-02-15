Philadelphia Union release new secondary kit

A new secondary Philadelphia Union kit with a camo pattern inspired by the team’s 2019 playoff run was unveiled on Wednesday.

Known as the “For Philly” kit, the jersey features a gold and signal blue camo pattern with a nod to the water in the nearby Delaware River and the smoke bombs the supporters in the River End set off during matches. The team did a photo shoot with Daniel Gazdag, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel and captain Alejandro Bedoya posing as supporters in the river end wearing the new adidas jersey.

The jersey features the Thomas’ brand logo for the first time. The previous secondary jerseys featured the Artesano brand. The primary jersey will continue to display the Bimbo brand logo. This is the second jersey the league has allowed to feature a different brand of the Union’s long-time jersey sponsor.

“With the help of the Union Creative Collective and Adidas, we were able to allude to that initial spark of greatness while adding to it and enhancing our current story,” said Philadelphia Union Creative Director, Shaun Kreider. “Philadelphia is a city full of juxtapositions. We have some of the most beautiful art in the world in a city that’s mostly known for its toughness and determination. With this kit, some people see plumes of smoke when they look at it, others see water, a few people have said it looks like a painting. We love all these interpretations because, as our fans know, Philadelphia is not just one thing.”

The Union Creative Collective (UCC) was founded in 2019 and consists of season ticket holders, Sons of Ben members, Union super fans, members of the media, and Union employees.

The 2023 Kit Launch Event will be held on February 18 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Subaru Park. The “For Philly” kit is on sale now at MLSStore.com, Fanatics.com, and Adidas.com.