Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union lose first preseason game

Philadelphia Union News

Blake keeps shutout streak, Union fall in 120 minutes to Nashville

Blake was in MLS Goalkeeper of the Year form during his stint, racking up seven saves during his time in net. During the extra 30-minute period is when the offensive possession for the visitors paid off with a pair of goals in close on net.

MLS News

Austin FC signs Sebastian Driussi to new contract through 2025 MLS season

Driussi broke out with 22 goals and seven assists in 2,882 regular season minutes last season.

One big question for each Western Conference team before the 2023 season

As usual, some of these will be THE big question – the definite article matters there – while others will be A (indefinite article!) big question. And it’ll be interesting, looking back, to suss out which was which.

Real Salt Lake Signs Colombian Defender Brayan Vera From América de Calí

After joining the Colombian Primera A club in March 2022, Vera made 28 appearances for América de Cal.

Drake Callender signs new deal with Inter Miami CF

The 25-year-old was a 2022 MLS Goalkeeper the Year award finalist, emerging as the Herons’ starter as they earned the Eastern Conference’s No. 6 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

US Soccer News

USMNT officially auto-qualifies for 2026 World Cup

FIFA officially announced that the co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup - the United States, Canada, and Mexico - will qualify automatically for the tournament.

Rest of the World News

AC Milan down Tottenham in San Siro, Bayern Munich top Paris Saint-Germain in France

The round of 16 action began on Tuesday with two huge clashes.