Brotherly Game Daily Links: Union announce 2023 game theme nights

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union Announce 2023 Promotional Schedule

The Union will host two new theme nights, including U-Serve Night, celebrating those giving back to the community through the Union’s U-Serve program presented by Bimbo Bakeries USA, and Retro Night, with a flashback to the past.

MLS News

One big question for each Eastern Conference team before the 2023 season

As usual, some of these will be THE big question – the definite article matters there – while others will be A (indefinite article!) big question. And it’ll be interesting, looking back, to suss out which was which.

CF Montreal acquire forward Vilsaint via transfer from Royal Antwerp

With the Royal Antwerp’s reserve team, the Young Reds, Vilsaint has scored one goal in 10 games (four starts) over 384 minutes.

Sporting Kansas City defender Kortne Ford to miss 2023 season after surgery

Ford arrived at Sporting Kansas City early last season, going on to make 16 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal. However, he missed much of the campaign due to a 10-game suspension for violating the MLS Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health (SABH) Policy.

Absent Minnesota United star Emanuel Reynoso suspended by MLS

Coach Adrian Heath has said Reynoso has been dealing with personal matters. He has not specified a timeline for his return, only that the club has been hopeful he’ll join them soon.

Rest of the World News

Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto announces he’s gay

Jankto, 27, has 45 caps for Czech Republic and played in all five of his side’s matches in the European Championship in 2021 as they reached the quarterfinals.