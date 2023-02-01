Brotherly Game Daily Links: Chelsea breaks Premier League transfer record with Enzo Fernandez move

Philadelphia Union News

Philadelphia Union and Bimbo Bakeries USA Renew Official Jersey Partnership

To mark the renewal, Thomas’ will be introduced on the upcoming 2023 secondary kit, and Bimbo Bakeries USA and the Union will relaunch the Philadelphia Union U-Serve platform, a first-of-its-kind fan-volunteer rewards program.

MLS News

MLS transfer windows: Key dates for the 2023 season

During these registration windows, MLS clubs may request the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) of a player under contract in another country. While deals may be agreed upon outside the below windows, the transfer and receipt of an ITC are required in order to officially add a player to a roster, thus making him eligible for official competitions.

Earthquakes acquire Ecuador National Team midfielder Carlos Gruezo

Gruezo, 27, signed a three-year deal with an option for 2026 to become the Earthquakes’ second major off-season addition before the start of the regular season next month. Gruezo has played internationally for Ecuador in 47 matches, including in the 2022 World Cup.

Inter Miami signs Ukraine international defender Sergii Kryvtsov

During his time in the Ukranian Premier League, Kryvstov’s gone on to win seven domestic championships, seven domestic cup titles and six domestic super cup trophies, taking his tally to 17 honors from 2010 until this year.

Orlando City Acquires Icelandic International Midfielder Dagur Dan Thorhallsson

Thorhallsson, a native of Hafnarfjörður, Iceland, has scored 11 goals and added seven assists in 40 appearances with Breidablik to date and helped his club win the Icelandic championship in 2022.

LAFC set to lose another star as Colombian striker prepares for Pachuca move

After being linked with a departure for most of last season, Chicho Arango is set to depart LAFC to join Pachuca.

Austin FC loan forward Moussa Djitté to Ligue 1’s AC Ajaccio

Djitté has five goals and two assists in 30 games (12 starts) for Austin. He originally joined in June 2021 from Ligue 2 side Grenoble Foot 38, though didn’t debut until late in their expansion season. Djitté has held a U22 Initiative spot for the Verde & Black.

Rest of the World News

January transfer window: Grading every big signing from Europe’s top clubs

January is usually quiet for transfers, but the Premier League’s winter spending in 2022 was actually the second highest in history.

Chelsea sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for Premier League record fee

ESPN sources said Fernandez will sign a deal that runs through 2031. The 22-year-old impressed for Argentina as they won the 2022 World Cup and was named the Young Player of the Tournament.