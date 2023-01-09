Brotherly Game Daily Links: Zinedine Zidane says thanks but no thanks to US Soccer

MLS News

Orlando City Signs Martin Ojeda as Designated Player

The attacking midfielder will join the Lions on a three-year deal through 2025 with Orlando City holding two additional option years that could keep him in purple through the 2027 season.

Benji Michel Signs with FC Arouca

He leaves with 15 goals and six assists to his credit in 5,154 minutes. He also appeared in all four of the club’s playoff games to date, starting one and playing 115 minutes.

Dynamo sign Paraguayan attacker Ivan Franco

Dynamo general manager, Pat Onstad said. “At 22-years old, he has already won three trophies for Libertad and gained valuable experience in Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. At his best, Iván is a difference maker who can play across the front three attacking positions, and we can’t wait to work with him in Houston.”

Dynamo signing right back Franco Escobar

Escobar played in 19 matches, with 13 starts, for LAFC in 2022 as they won the Shield and Cup double. He was out of contract at the end of the season and became a free agent.

US Soccer News

Zinedine Zidane rejected approach to coach USMNT

The 1998 World Cup winner, who turned 50 last June, has been without a club since the end of his second spell in charge of Real Madrid in the summer of 2021, but he has his eyes firmly set on the France job at some point.