MLS News

Wanyama, CF Montreal agree to two-year extension

The 31-year-old midfielder will remain a Designated Player for Montréal, where he’s been a stalwart since his 2020 arrival from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. He was out of contract after Montréal’s record-setting 2022 campaign, stating in October that he didn’t expect to return.

Nashville SC loan striker Aké Loba to Liga MX’s Mazatlán FC

Loba, a 24-year-old Ivory Coast native, joined Nashville in July 2021 on a club-record fee (reported $6.8 million) from Monterrey. But he never quite settled under head coach Gary Smith, posting just two goals and two assists in 40 games (two starts).

Real Salt Lake finalizing potential club-record deal for Colombian winger

Gómez, 20, has already made 59 first-team appearances with Millonarios, one of the biggest clubs in Colombia’s top flight. He has 13 goals and six assists in 4,000 minutes.

Inter Miami in “serious talks” with Atlanta United for Josef Martinez

Despite the injury issues, Josef has never fallen into complete impotence. Despite his surgery that interrupted his season for the better part of two months, Josef still scored 9 goals and registered 4 assists in just 1500 minutes.